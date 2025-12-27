North West Hits IG In $22K Sneakers & New Diamond Grillz Despite Kanye’s Protests

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West posted diamond shark grillz on Christmas Day in her third Instagram post ever.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off custom grillz made by Johnny Dang & Co. The grillz are shaped like shark teeth and completely covered in diamonds. North wore them with a $1,700 Balenciaga hoodie and $1,400 sweatpants.

She also had on rare Chrome Hearts x Rick Owens sneakers that cost $22,000 on eBay.

Johnny Dang appeared in one photo with North. Dang is known as the “King of Bling” and makes custom grillz for celebrities.

The grillz photos were taken on the family’s private jet and at Kim’s winter wonderland setup in her backyard. Travis Scott also recently got new grillz from Johnny Dang.

Kim posted a selfie with Dang three weeks ago, showing North had been planning these custom grillz for a while.

The Vietnamese jeweler started his business in Houston with rapper Paul Wall and became famous for creating grillz that turned into Hip-Hop status symbols.

Kanye West has fought with Kim about North being on social media before.

In 2022, he posted on X saying, “MY DAUGHTER WAS PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL.” He said he warned people about the TikTok stuff before when North was 8 years old.

Kim defended letting North use social media.

“She does listen to me…but in other areas, I’m like, ‘Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is.’ It makes her so happy. I would never take that creative away from her,” Kim Kardashian said during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I think like any mom of a teenager or a preteen, unless you’ve been here, like, please we just need a little bit of grace,” Kardashian said. “I just think anyone that’s raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I’m doing the best that I can.”