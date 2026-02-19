North West Signs To Gamma Following Dad Ye’s Footsteps

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West officially signed with Gamma, the independent music company that her father Ye partnered with for his upcoming Bully album. The 12-year-old rising star joins the roster at the company founded by former Apple executive Larry Jackson in 2023.

Gamma confirmed the signing to Rolling Stone, as North continues building her music career with studio time and new recordings. The young artist recently dropped her single “Piercing on My Hand” on February 6, which Ye and Will Frenchman co-produced for her debut project.

North performed the track live alongside her father in Mexico City during January, commanding the stage in front of nearly 40,000 fans. The father-daughter duo also performed Ye’s dedication song “Only One” plus tracks “Talking” and “Bomb” from his collaborative work.

Ye credits North with inspiring his creative revival for both her debut album and his upcoming project, showing how the young artist influences her father’s artistic direction.

The talented preteen showcased her multilingual skills on FKA Twigs’ “Childlike Things,” rapping in both English and Japanese over electronic dance beats. Her versatility demonstrates the artistic range that caught Gamma’s attention for this partnership.

Gamma has built an impressive roster since launching with backing from major investors, and has worked with established artists like Sexyy Red, and Snoop Dogg.

North’s music career runs parallel to her expanding business ventures, as her mother, Kim Kardashian, filed multiple trademarks for “NOR11” on January 14. The fashion and accessories company covers clothing, footwear, loungewear, hats, watches, jewelry, handbags, and cosmetics cases for North’s growing empire.

The trademark filings suggest that North plans to follow in her parents’ entrepreneurial footsteps while establishing her own brand identity. Her business moves mirror the strategic planning that built her family’s multimedia empire over the past decade.

North’s signing comes as Ye prepares to release Bully on March 20, 2026, through his own Gamma partnership deal.