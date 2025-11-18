North West Starring In New SKIMS Campaign With Ken Carson & Mariah The Scientist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West is featured in SKIMS’ newest holiday campaign, showcasing bold loungewear in a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market.

North West stepped into the spotlight alongside Ken Carson and Mariah the Scientist in the latest SKIMS holiday campaign, a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market that merges high-profile names with offbeat fashion for the season.

The limited-edition capsule, SKIMS’ first-ever holiday drop with cult-favorite CPFM, reimagines the brand’s signature loungewear through a playful, irreverent lens.

The campaign, directed by filmmaker Harmony Korine, features a cast that includes North West, Carson, Mariah, Beabadoobee, Madeline Argy, and Veneda Carter, along with her daughter, Bobbi.

“Having North in this campaign makes it really special for me; she brings so much personality to the pieces,” said Kim Kardashian, SKIMS co-founder and chief creative officer. “Our collaboration with CPFM brings a fresh, unexpected twist to holiday loungewear, with pieces that are iconic, playful, and expressive.”

The visuals, shot through Korine’s experimental lens, reflect the quirky and youthful energy of both brands. Models wear cozy sets in audacious colors and prints, styled with CPFM’s signature graphics and SKIMS’ familiar silhouettes.

The collection spans women’s, men’s and kids’ sizes from XXS to 4X.

“I live for style that doesn’t hold back, and this collection does exactly that,” said Carson. “It’s easy to wear, full of personality, and honestly it just felt right for me.”

The SKIMS x Cactus Plant Flea Market capsule officially launches on November 20 and will be available online at SKIMS.com, Selfridges, Luisaviaroma, and END Clothing.

Pop-up shops will open on the same day in Los Angeles, New York, and London, offering exclusive gifts while supplies last.

Backed by a $225 million funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, SKIMS hit a $5 billion valuation in November 2025, outpacing brands like Victoria’s Secret and Under Armour.

The company projects over $1 billion in net sales this year and plans to expand into activewear and beauty.