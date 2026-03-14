North West Taunts Critics With Edgy New Japanes Nail Design

North West’s latest manicure features metal piercings and spikes, proving she’s not backing down from the haters no matter what.

North West just dropped another look that’s got the internet in a chokehold, and honestly, the haters can’t keep up with her anymore.

The 12-year-old posted aqua blue nails with metal piercings and spikes running through each one, and yeah, she’s doing it on purpose.

She credited nail technician Noehmi Saldana and Akemi Santiago for the look that’s already got people talking.

The nails have Japanese characters spelling “North-chan” on her middle fingers, referencing Kanye’s 2024 track “Bomb” with Ty Dolla $ign, in which North actually rapped a verse in Japanese.

North’s been catching heat for months now over everything from fake tattoos to grills to diamond pendants the size of a small car.

People were losing it, calling Kim Kardashian a bad parent and saying she’s letting her daughter dress too grown-up.

But Kim’s not backing down. During an October episode of “Call Her Daddy,” she explained that North’s just expressing herself like any other kid, and she’s not about to kill that creativity.

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” Kim said on the podcast. “But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘okay, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

She added that she’s learning as a mom and that North’s “such a good girl and such a sweet girl.”

Now here’s where it gets interesting. Kanye’s been publicly against North being on social media, but he’s clearly not that upset about her style.

Back in January, he brought her out during his Mexico City show for her first rap performance, and she was dressed pretty much exactly like she is now.

Blue hair, edgy vibes, the whole thing. So either Ye’s changed his mind, or he’s just accepting that his daughter’s got her own lane.

Kim’s been real about it, too. She said she’s raising four kids by herself and doing the best she can, and if North wants blue hair or wild nails, that’s what she’s getting.

“I would never take that creativity away from her,” Kim explained. The backlash keeps coming, but North West’s not backing down, and neither is her mom.