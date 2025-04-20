Offset Wants $200K Judgment Over Brawl In Strip Club’s VIP Section Tossed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset is challenging a $232,000 judgment over a 2020 Miami strip club fight, claiming he was never properly served and has no ties to Florida.

Offset’s strip club tab is running high and not because of tips or bottle service.

The rapper is trying to wipe out a $232,000 court judgment tied to a 2020 altercation inside a Miami gentlemen’s club.

The Hip-Hop star is asking a Florida court to throw out a default judgment after two men accused him of launching an unprovoked attack in the VIP section of B#### Trap On The River.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2021 by Leamsy Izquierdo and Humberto Crespo, claims Offset “unprovoked, jumped from the elevated area in the VIP section to assault, attack and battery” them.

The incident reportedly began when someone sprayed Cardi B—Offset’s wife at the time—with champagne during a night out in January 2020.

Offset allegedly responded by throwing punches into the crowd, with video footage showing him delivering a “flying punch.”

Izquierdo and Crespo say they suffered serious injuries and emotional trauma from the encounter.

The court awarded them $123,000 and $109,000, respectively, after Offset failed to respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a default judgment.

Offset is now pushing back, arguing he was never properly served with legal documents and has no legal ties to Florida.

His legal team claims the papers were never delivered to him or anyone authorized to accept them. Offset’s motion to vacate the judgment and dismiss the case is pending.