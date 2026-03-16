OMB Bloodbath Indicted Again As Feds Seek Conviction In Gang Related Murder

OMB Bloodbath faces a second federal trial after prosecutors refused to accept a hung jury in her 2017 Third Ward murder case.

The Houston rapper was back in court last week for her arraignment on a superseding indictment that adds serious charges to an already heavy case.

The new indictment alleges she “knowingly and intentionally” participated in the killing of 53-year-old Samuel Johnson, an innocent bystander caught in gang crossfire.

This is different from the first trial, where prosecutors had to prove she ordered the hit. Now they’re saying she was directly involved. That’s a major shift.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the charges include murder in aid of racketeering and firearm use during a violent crime resulting in death. Both carry mandatory life sentences. She’s been locked up since 2023, waiting for this moment.

The first trial ended in January with a deadlocked jury after two weeks of testimony.

Prosecutors showed jailhouse recordings, thousands of text messages, and even one of her rap videos to prove she led the 100% Third Ward gang.

The defense argued the evidence didn’t prove she ordered anything. One of the actual shooters, Marquis Erskin, testified he acted on his own.

But prosecutors weren’t buying it. They claimed Erskin was protecting her.

He later pleaded guilty and got 285 months in federal prison. That’s nearly 24 years on top of a 37-year state sentence. The feds weren’t playing around.

The shooting happened on October 16, 2017, on London Street in south Houston.

Four gang members drove a stolen car and opened fire on a rival from the Young Scott Block. Johnson wasn’t even part of the beef. He just happened to be there.

The gang war between 100% Third Ward and Young Scott Block allegedly killed dozens over a decade.

The new trial is scheduled for May 2026. This time, prosecutors are coming harder with that direct participation charge.

The jury’s got to decide if she was just a gang leader or if she had her hands in the actual murder. Either way, life is on the table.