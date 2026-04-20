Parents Declare D4vd Innocent Amid Murder Investigation Arrest

D4vd’s parents publicly declare their son is innocent and stand by him as prosecutors prepare formal murder charges in the Celeste Rivas case.

D4vd faces a critical moment, and his parents have publicly declared their unwavering support while prosecutors prepare to file formal charges against the 21-year-old singer.

Arrested Thursday at a Hollywood Hills residence, D4vd sits in custody on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose decomposed remains were discovered months earlier in the trunk of his Tesla.

The situation intensifies as the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office prepares to present the case to prosecutors on Monday, a move that could lead to formal charges against the artist.

Through his family’s attorney, Kent A. Schaffer, D4vd’s parents, Dawud and Colleen Burke, released a statement expressing their position on the arrest.

“The parents are sad and disappointed that David was arrested, however, they fully stand behind him and believe that he is innocent,” Schaffer said. “They fully support him.”

His parents reportedly traveled from Texas to Los Angeles to support him through the legal process.

D4vd’s legal team has mounted an aggressive defense, emphasizing that an arrest does not constitute guilt and that evidence will ultimately vindicate him.

The singer was cooperative with authorities during his arrest, a detail his lawyers plan to highlight as the case moves forward.

The investigation that led to his arrest had remained largely under the radar for months, only becoming public when legal challenges involving subpoenas forced details to come to light.

The case centers on Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in September 2025 in a vehicle registered to D4vd.

The arrest marks a turning point in what had been a months-long investigation that authorities had kept largely confidential. D4vd is currently being held without bail as the legal system moves through its next phase.

Per TMZ, the LAPD indicated it would present its findings to the District Attorney’s office on Monday, setting the stage for potential formal charges and a preliminary hearing, where a judge will evaluate the evidence presented by prosecutors.