Plies Reacts To Brittany Renner Revealing Her Body Count: “35 Ain’t That Many!!”

Brittany Renner had a lot of people talking after her appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. Recording artist-turned-internet personality Plies joined the online conversation about the social media influencer.

According to reports, numerous male recording artists and athletes have been involved with Brittany Renner. She talked about her sexual history while on the Club Shay Shay show with Shannon Sharpe.

“Because my dating pool is, I mean my god, impressive… Expansive? I’ve had sex with 35 guys,” stated the Basketball Wives LA cast member. That revelation left Pro Football Hall of Famer Sharpe speechless for a moment.

When asked why she publicly shared that information, Renner replied, “Probably the same reason that I wrote a book, because I feel called to share. There are some things that maybe moving forward I would keep to myself. But I mean, I just told you I had sex with 35 guys, an updated number for people who have been following the number for years now.”

Social media users then began commenting on Brittany Renner’s self-admitted body count. On Wednesday night, Plies added his own unsolicited take about the much-talked-about sex partner count.

“35 Ain’t That Many!! That’s Like $35 Worth Of Gas Bih!! That’s Just A 1/4 Tank Of Gas!!!! Shiiiddddd U Got A lot Left!!!!!! 35 That’s A In The Middle Number!! That Like Being 35 Years Old! U In Your Prime Bih!!!🤣🤣🤣,” wrote Plies on X.

In addition to having thoughts about Brittany Renner’s sexual history, Plies has also been enamored with a namesake of NBA player P.J. Washington’s ex-girlfriend. For months, the “Bust It Baby (Part 2)” performer’s Instagram account has been an unofficial shrine to Pop legend Britney Spears.