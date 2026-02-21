Police Find Crown Royal Bottle in Kim Scott’s Range Rover After DUI Arrest

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Scott was arrested for DUI after telling police she drank margaritas at Chili’s before crashing her Range Rover in Michigan.

Kim Scott found herself in handcuffs this week after Michigan police arrested her on drunk driving charges following a hit-and-run crash.

The 51-year-old ex-wife of rap superstar Eminem told officers she consumed two margaritas at Chili’s restaurant before the incident that landed her in legal trouble, TMZ reports.

Chesterfield Township police responded to reports of a white Range Rover striking a parked vehicle and fleeing the scene on Monday evening. A neighbor witnessed the crash and called authorities after seeing the SUV parked at a nearby residence.

Officers arrived at the home, where Scott answered the door and immediately acknowledged ownership of the Range Rover. She admitted to using the vehicle recently and told police she knew why they were there.

“I know what this is about,” Scott reportedly told the responding officer, according to the police report. She confessed to hitting the parked truck but claimed another vehicle caused her to collide with the car.

When questioned about alcohol consumption, Scott revealed she had consumed two margaritas at the popular chain restaurant earlier that evening.

The officer noted her glossy eyes, slurred speech, and lethargic behavior during their interaction.

Police detected a strong odor of alcohol on Scott’s breath and person, prompting them to administer a breathalyzer test. The results showed her blood alcohol content measured .079, just under Michigan’s legal limit of .08.

The situation became more concerning when officers searched Scott’s Range Rover and discovered additional evidence of alcohol consumption.

Police found an empty Crown Royal Apple mini bottle in the driver’s-side door compartment.

A Root Beer can discovered in the vehicle appeared to contain an alcoholic substance similar to the Crown Royal whiskey, according to the police report. These findings supported the officers’ observations about Scott’s impaired condition.

During the booking process, Scott displayed signs of severe intoxication that worried law enforcement officials. Officers observed her nodding off and appearing to go limp while awaiting instructions, raising concerns about her level of impairment.

When pressed about damage to her garage caused by the Range Rover, Scott appeared confused and claimed the dent had already existed. Her responses suggested she may not have fully understood the extent of the evening’s events.

Scott faces two misdemeanor charges, including operating a vehicle while under the influence and hit-and-run. The charges represent another legal challenge for the mother, who has faced similar issues in the past.

Scott has not yet made her initial court appearance to address the charges filed against her this week.