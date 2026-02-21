Project Pat Accused of First Amendment Violation at High School Event

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Project Pat faces a legal challenge after leading prayers and Bible readings at a mandatory Tennessee high school assembly.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation has filed a formal complaint against Haywood County Schools after Memphis rapper Project Pat led what the organization calls an unconstitutional religious assembly at a Tennessee high school.

The December 5, 2025, event at Haywood High School featured the “Chickenhead” hitmaker delivering prayers, Bible verses and faith-based messages to students who were required to attend the assembly.

FFRF attorney Charlotte R. Gude wrote to school officials, claiming the event violated students’ First Amendment rights by requiring mandatory religious participation.

FFRF argued that students could not leave the event without facing potential disciplinary consequences from school administrators.

According to the complaint, students were asked to identify themselves as either Christian or Muslim before leading the entire audience in prayer.

The rapper also quoted scripture and expressed hope that students would accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior during the presentation.

Patrick Earl Houston, known professionally as Project Pat, distributed copies of the book The Tongue: A Creative Force to every student in attendance. FFRF characterized the publication as religious material designed to convert readers to Christianity through its content and messaging.

The atheist watchdog organization contacted Haywood County Schools after receiving reports from concerned community members about the assembly’s religious nature.

Project Pat has undergone a dramatic personal transformation since embracing Christianity in 2025, shifting his focus from gangsta rap to evangelism and prison ministry work.

The Three 6 Mafia affiliate has conducted faith-based outreach programs across Tennessee and reportedly led thousands of people in prayers of salvation.

The school district initially posted about the assembly on Facebook, thanking Project Pat for sharing important life lessons with students. Officials quickly deleted the social media post after receiving the FFRF complaint and issued a statement acknowledging the organization’s constitutional concerns.

“The Haywood County Board of Education understands the importance of its students’ and employees’ First Amendment rights,” school officials said in their response. “In no way did the HCBOE intend or attempt to circumvent those rights.”

The district committed to implementing new procedures requiring central office approval for all future guest speakers and presenters.

The Supreme Court has consistently ruled that government-sponsored prayer in public schools violates the Establishment Clause, creating clear legal precedent for FFRF’s constitutional challenge.

FFRF plans to monitor the school district’s compliance with its new speaker screening policies throughout the remainder of the academic year.