Proof’s Music Added To Streaming As Estate Gains Control & Eminem’s “Stans” Doc Nears

Proof is back in the digital spotlight as his long-unavailable catalog finally hits streaming platforms and YouTube, just ahead of his posthumous appearance on the soundtrack for Eminem’s upcoming documentary, Stans.

In an Instagram update shared by a family member known as “The Talented Mr. Hicks,” it was confirmed that Proof’s widow, Sharonda, and their children have officially taken control of the late rapper’s estate.

“MESSAGE! Not to be redundant but I have so many people call, text or email me in concern about the Big Proof music/estate,” he wrote. “UPDATE: in this last year FINALLY Proof’s wife (my sister Sharonda) & his children @proofofd12 have control of his estate so now enjoy his only official album ‘Searching for Jerry Garcia’ his complications ‘I Miss the Hip Hop Shop,’ ‘Grown Man S###’ on streaming sites + YouTube across the world.”

The announcement also revealed that two unreleased Proof tracks will be featured on the Stans documentary soundtrack, which is scheduled for release on Tuesday (August 26).

Proof, born DeShaun Holton, was a founding member of D12 and one of Eminem’s closest collaborators and childhood friends. He was fatally shot outside the CCC Club in Detroit on April 11, 2006, at age 32. His only official solo album, Searching for Jerry Garcia, dropped in 2005 under his Iron Fist Records imprint.

Supporters can now stream his music globally and purchase merchandise directly from www.bigproof.com and ironfistrecords.com, with proceeds going to his family. “Knowing it’s going to his family to which he love and cherished the most,” Hicks added.

Stans offers an in-depth look at the unique relationship between Eminem and his most passionate fans, known as “stans.” Rather than focusing solely on Eminem’s storied career, the film primarily uses the experiences and heartfelt perspectives of superfans to explore how the rapper’s music has shaped individual lives and fostered a vibrant, global community.

Viewers meet dedicated followers who have gone to great lengths—attending live shows worldwide and even tattooing Eminem’s likeness—to demonstrate their admiration. The documentary delves into the psychology behind fandom and the formation of parasocial relationships, portraying these intense connections as sources of both identity and support.

Director Steven Leckart chooses to celebrate healthy elements of fandom by chronicling Eminem’s rise through fan experiences, instead of dwelling on the dangers of obsession. While “Stans” narrowly focuses on the positive aspects and avoids deep critique, it compellingly examines the influence of Eminem’s artistry, highlighting the emotional resonance he shares with listeners and the complex boundaries between celebrity and supporters