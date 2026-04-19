Pusha T Expands Family With Newborn Son Birth

Pusha T’s family just got bigger after the rap star and his wife Virginia Williams welcomed their second son this week

Pusha T just became a father of two, and his family is celebrating the arrival of his second son with Virginia Williams this week.

The couple shared the news through an Instagram Story, posting a beautiful moment of their older son, Nigel Brixx, known as Nigo, holding his newborn brother with the kind of tenderness that only a big brother can bring.

The pregnancy announcement came back in November 2025, when Pusha T revealed the news with his signature blend of humor and genuine appreciation for his wife.

He joked about skipping diaper duty while simultaneously hyping up Virginia’s strength and their expanding family, which is exactly the kind of energy that’s defined their relationship since they got married in 2018 at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.

That’s their hometown, and it mattered to them to get married there.

Nigo, who was born in June 2020, has already shown he’s got the genes for greatness running through his veins.

The kid’s been spotted rapping verses from his father’s catalog, and he’s clearly absorbing everything happening around him in the music world.

Now he’s got a little brother to mentor and show the ropes, which means the Thornton household is about to get even more chaotic in the best possible way.

Virginia Williams has been the backbone, holding everything together, managing motherhood while supporting Pusha T’s career moves and his work with GOOD Music.

The couple kept their family life relatively private despite the spotlight, choosing to share moments on their own terms rather than letting the internet dictate the narrative. That’s real wisdom in an era where everyone’s broadcasting everything they do.

According to AllHipHop, the pregnancy announcement came with Pusha T’s typical flair, and now that the baby’s here, the family’s settling into their new normal.

This is the kind of personal win that matters more than any chart position or award, and for a guy who’s spent decades perfecting his craft, having his family grow is the ultimate flex.

Pusha T’s been vocal about fatherhood changing his perspective on what really matters in life, and this second son is proof that he’s living exactly how he wants to.

Congratulations are definitely in order for the whole Thornton family as they adjust to life with two sons and all the beautiful chaos that comes with it.