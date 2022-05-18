Quavo Announces Limited-Edition Headphones With Adidas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “I’m the One” hitmaker is also working on a new album.

Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavious “Quavo” Marshall partnered with Adidas for the Z.N.E. 01 ANC Quavo Ltd. earbuds.

Designed in collaboration with the Migos member, the headphone case showcases handwritten lyrics from Quavo’s upcoming Cheat Code album.

“When working on my new album, I hand wrote lyrics on a note, which later inspired this collaboration and concept for the headphones,” says Quavo. “I’m excited to be teaming back up with Adidas Headphones to offer my fans these limited-edition earbuds designed by me with style, sound, and music in mind.”

The headphones feature:

Noise Control: ANC (active noise control) alongside passive transparency for both efficiency and safety

ANC (active noise control) alongside passive transparency for both efficiency and safety Made to Measure: Interchangeable ear tips for a perfect fit

Interchangeable ear tips for a perfect fit Versatile: On-and-off the field comfort to meet both the sport and lifestyle needs of athletes

On-and-off the field comfort to meet both the sport and lifestyle needs of athletes Design : Emphasis on the look-and-feel of the product to match any activewear

: Emphasis on the look-and-feel of the product to match any activewear Long-Lasting: 20 hours or playtime

Limited quantities of the Z.N.E. 01 ANC Quavo Ltd. headphones will be available worldwide on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on Thursday, May 19 at 10 am ET, exclusively at adidasheadphones.com.

“We are so excited to be continuing our partnership with Quavo on this limited-edition design that combines the ultimate audio experience in a customized look,” states Ella Renneus.

The Creative Design Lead at Adidas Headphones adds, “Quavo’s eye for fresh design marries perfectly with our earbuds that fuse together innovation and the highest quality materials.”