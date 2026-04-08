Queen Latifah Comes Back To Host The 52nd AMAs

Queen Latifah’s returning to host the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, bringing legendary energy to the stage.

Queen Latifah is stepping back into the spotlight to lead the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25 from Las Vegas, marking her triumphant return to the stage three decades after she first co-hosted the ceremony in 1995.

The legendary artist’s excitement is palpable, and she’s ready to bring the energy that only she can deliver to one of music’s biggest nights.

“I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year,” Latifah said in her statement about the gig. “It’s been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas.”

Her words capture the momentum building around the event, which, according to Variety, will air live on CBS at 8 P.M. ET and 5 P.M. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Dick Clark Productions and CBS are doubling down on the Memorial Day slot, keeping the ceremony locked in for May 25 with streaming available on Paramount+.

Nominations drop on April 14, and fans can vote through May 8 to help determine the winners.

Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, made it clear why Latifah was the choice: “A true powerhouse and trailblazer, she brings a dynamic presence and deep connection to both fans and fellow artists, making her the perfect choice to lead a night celebrating the biggest names and most defining moments in music.”

Tickets are already available through AXS, and the energy surrounding this announcement suggests the 52nd AMAs is shaping up to be something special.