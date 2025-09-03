QueenzFlip Throws Punches During Altercation At NYC Parade After Heated Clash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

QueenzFlip got into a heated altercation at the West Indian Day Parade that ended with punches thrown and pepper spray.

QueenzFlip found himself in the middle of a street fight after a tense face-off turned physical during the West Indian American Day Parade on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on Monday (September 1), making him the butt of online jokes.

Footage from the parade route shows the Hip-Hop personality exchanging words with a man who approached him while he was greeting people along the sidelines.

The man tapped Flip and said, “I ain’t going to lie. Right now, you not the celebrity.”

Flip wasn’t amused. He swatted the man’s hand away and responded, “Stop touching me.”

That moment set off a chain reaction. The man began trailing Flip, taunting him.

“I know you,” he yelled. “But now you want to move that funny s###, n##### don’t give a f### about QueenzFlip.”

Flip fired back, “You’re not doing nothing,” repeating it as the tension escalated.

The man didn’t back down. “I will violate you,” he warned, raising his voice as a crowd started to gather.

Security tried to de-escalate the situation, pulling the man away, but he shouted “Suck my dick” at Flip while being escorted.

Flip told his team to let the man go and lunged forward, pretending to strike, in an attempt to provoke a reaction.

The man swung at Flip over the security guard. The crowd shifted as another punch followed.

Police officers climbed over a barricade just as Flip turned and noticed them behind him.

Still, he charged the man and threw a punch, knocking him to the ground before officers stepped in and broke it up. Pepper spray was deployed to clear the crowd.

QUEENZ FLIP GOT INTO A ALTERCATION AT THE WEST INDIAN DAY PARADE WITH A FAN?‼️ pic.twitter.com/op3RSgdHCi — SoulFood66 (@BlackAndNative1) September 2, 2025

QueenzFlip Roasted By Followers

He later commented on social media, writing, “Did anyone hear someone behind me say – Yo Queenz?? Before I turned around,” which led to a wave of jokes suggesting Flip only got bold once he saw the police nearby.

“Yea the cops,” one person replied.

Another chimed in, “@JoeBudden better flame you up next pod.”

And someone else added, “Noticed you ain’t get active till you looked at 12 once they hit the barricade you made ya move.”

No word yet on whether any charges were filed or if the incident will lead to further consequences.