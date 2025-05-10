Quincy Jones’ Iconic Bel Air Mansion Listed For $60M After His Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quincy Jones’ Bel Air mansion, where he lived until he died in 2024, is now for sale at nearly $60 million.

Quincy Jones‘ sprawling Bel Air estate—where the music legend lived, entertained world leaders and created memories with his family—is now listed for $59,995,000 following his death in November 2024.

The nearly 25,000-square-foot residence, perched at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac, was custom-built by Jones and longtime friend and architect Jerry Allison.

Jones, who passed away at 91 from pancreatic cancer, spent decades in the home, hosting celebrities and dignitaries alike. In a statement, Quincy’s daughter, Rashida Jones, reflected on the estate’s deep family roots.

“My father loved his home so much. He created it from the ground up with his boundless imagination and the talent of his high school friend, legendary architect Jerry Allison. Our family has a lifetime worth of wonderful memories and meaning imbued in this home. We hope the new owner will continue the legacy of love and laughter and beauty that is synonymous with the name Quincy Jones.”

Inspired by the lavish South African resort The Palace of the Lost City, the home blends luxury with personal history, offering panoramic views of Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

The property has five bedrooms, a sleek infinity pool, a tennis court, an indoor garden, a wine bar, a game lounge, a gym and a private screening room. The main suite includes a massive bathroom, several walk-in closets, a den, an exercise area and a balcony.

Three guest suites round out the layout, including a junior primary with its own living room, terrace, walk-in closet and dual bathrooms.

The listing is held by David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Compass.

Jones died peacefully in his sleep on November 3, 2024, at the Bel Air home he helped design.