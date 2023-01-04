R. Kelly’s Alleged Force-Feeding Feces Ritual Revealed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lifetime’s documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’ featured more disturbing allegations against the disgraced singer.

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter examined more of the trauma suffered by his victims.

The Final Chapter premiered on Monday (January 2). The continuation of Surviving R. Kelly explored his abuse of Azriel Clary, who testified against R. Kelly in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial in 2021.

Clary said R. Kelly once forced her to eat her own feces. A clip of Clary making the accusation originally surfaced in 2020.

According to Lifetime’s documentary series, Clary wasn’t the only victim forced to eat feces. R. Kelly allegedly made girls perform the disgusting act as a ritual to prove their loyalty.

“There was another incident where Robert made one of the girls or a couple of the girls eat his feces,” one unnamed participant said. “That was more of a loyalty type of ritual when they had to eat the feces.”

TW: An unnamed participant recalls witnessing a horrific experience. #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/xQOpnZyyy7 — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 29, 2022

The conclusion of Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter airs on Tuesday night (January 3). The first two episodes are available to stream here with a TV provider login.

R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The disgraced singer was also convicted of child pornography and child enticement in Chicago. He awaits sentencing in the second case.