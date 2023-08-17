Racist Trump MAGA Maniac Arrested For Threatening Black Judge Overseeing Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Texas woman is arrested for threatening a federal judge overseeing Trump’s case amidst revelations of his recent indictment in Georgia.

A Texas woman, identified as Abigail Joe Schreiber, has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill a federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Washington, D.C.

The audacious threat was left on Judge Tanya Chutkan’s voicemail, sending shockwaves through the nation’s capital. Schreiber’s threats didn’t stop there.

She also brazenly threatened to kill Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, all Democrats in Washington, and members of the LGBTQ community.

The arrest comes at a time when security around the judge had already been heightened after Trump demanded her recusal.

Prosecutors have revealed the chilling content of the voicemail, where Schreiber stated that if Trump is not elected in 2024, they will come to kill the judge.

While Schreiber is currently behind bars, she has admitted to making the call but claims she had no intention of carrying out any harm.

Schreiber was apparently also mad that a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia indicted 19 individuals, including Trump and Rudy Giuliani, on charges related to a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The indictment, spanning 97 pages, includes 41 felony counts.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, Willis remarked, “The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result.”

The former president is the Republican front-runner in the 2024 primary race and the political landscape is set for an unprecedented showdown.