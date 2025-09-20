Rampage Jackson’s Son facing Prison Stint Over Wrestling Beat Down

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Raja Jackson was arrested in Los Angeles after a brutal wrestling attack left Stuart Smith hospitalized with broken bones and a long recovery ahead.

Rampage Jackson’s son Raja Jackson was arrested in Los Angeles on felony battery charges after a violent in-ring assault left a wrestler hospitalized with serious injuries during a live event.

The 25-year-old MMA fighter, and son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was taken into custody Thursday and booked at the Los Angeles County jail with bail set at $50,000, according to public records.

The arrest follows a disturbing August 23 incident at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, where Jackson stormed the ring and attacked wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith.

Video from the event shows Jackson slamming Smith to the mat before climbing on top of him and delivering over two dozen punches to the face. The attack continued until other wrestlers intervened and pulled Jackson away.

Raja Jackson, was arrested on September 19, 2025, in Los Angeles for a felony assault charge after he chimped out on a pro wrestler named Psycho Stew during a wrestling event in August 2025. pic.twitter.com/yucjTU7M1m — Derick (@realderickayers) September 19, 2025

Smith was knocked unconscious and later hospitalized with a fractured maxilla bone, a torn lip, jaw trauma and multiple missing teeth. He was eventually discharged but described his condition as “a long road to recovery” in a Facebook post dated August 31.

The confrontation reportedly began earlier that night when Smith struck Jackson with a can during a match. While one video showed the two appearing to reconcile afterward, another clip captured a wrestler telling Jackson to give someone a “receipt” — a wrestling term for a real hit in response to a stiff or unscripted move.

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy issued a statement condemning the incident: “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.”

Rampage, a former UFC light heavyweight titleholder, publicly addressed his son’s actions on X, formerly Twitter.

“Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business [being] involved in an event like this,” he wrote. “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! I am very upset that any of this happened.” He added, “bad judgement, and a work that went wrong.”

Raja Jackson, who began his MMA career in 2023, has yet to make a major impact in the sport despite his lineage. His father, by contrast, built a reputation in PRIDE and the UFC for his knockout power and charisma.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the August incident and filed a felony battery report, but no arrest was made at the time. It remains unclear whether Raja Jackson has hired an attorney.