Rapper Blacc Zacc Hit With RICO For Allegedly Orchestrating Murder-for-Hire Over Necklace

Blacc Zacc faces federal RICO charges after being arrested for allegedly leading South Carolina street gang Dirty Money Entertainment.

Blacc Zacc found himself behind bars on Wednesday after federal authorities arrested the South Carolina rapper on serious RICO charges that could land him in prison for life.

The rapper, born Zachary Chapman, 34, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and booked into a federal prison in Spartanburg.

The Columbia-based artist faces a laundry list of charges, including RICO Conspiracy, Murder in Aid of Racketeering, and multiple firearm violations.

According to a 22-page federal indictment, prosecutors allege Blacc Zacc founded and led Dirty Money Entertainment (DME), described as a street gang operating throughout South Carolina.

The indictment claims Blacc Zacc directed all DME activities while delegating authority to other members and associates.

The gang allegedly operated primarily out of Columbia but owned several properties, including a house in Blythewood, where they conducted operations.

Many of the charges stem from a 2021 murder-for-hire plot in Columbia that prosecutors say Blacc Zacc orchestrated after a rival gang member stole a diamond chain.

Blacc Zacc appeared before a federal magistrate on Wednesday, entered a not guilty plea, and has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday in Greenville. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is requesting that he remain detained pending trial.

The rapper, who has built a following of over 300,000 on Instagram and 104,000 monthly Spotify listeners, is known for tracks like “Richest Rapper In SC” and collaborations with artists including 42 Dugg, Kevin Gates, DaBaby, and his child’s mother, Renni Rucci.

His 2020 studio album Carolina Narco helped establish his presence in the Hip-Hop scene.

Chapman faces nine federal charges total:

RICO Conspiracy

Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering

Two counts of Use, Carry, and Discharge of a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence

Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Aid of Racketeering

Murder in Aid of Racketeering

Use of Interstate Commerce Facilities in the Commission of Murder-for-Hire

Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm

Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats or Violence