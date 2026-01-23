Rapper Ludacris Chooses Military Over MAGA At Florida Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris headlines THE PLAYERS Military Day after ditching Kid Rock’s MAGA festival. Fans celebrate his choice to honor troops over politics.

Ludacris just gave Hip-Hop fans something to celebrate after weeks of controversy. The Atlanta rapper will headline THE PLAYERS Military Appreciation Day concert on March 10 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

This announcement comes as sweet relief for some fans who watched Ludacris get dragged through social media hell last week.

Ludacris, live on the Island Green.



Three-time GRAMMY Award winner @Ludacris will headline the annual Military Appreciation Day Concert on Tuesday, March 10. pic.twitter.com/038kJOU9kt — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERS) January 22, 2026

His name briefly appeared on Kid Rock’s “Rock the Country” festival lineup alongside MAGA-supporting artists like Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton.

Fans went nuclear when they saw Ludacris listed for the conservative-leaning tour. Comments flooded his Instagram, calling him a “sellout” and threatening to remove his music from playlists.

One fan wrote, “WHY are you playing at a MAGA festival that has Kid Rock as a headliner?”

The backlash hit hard and fast. Ludacris’s manager, Chaka Zulu, quickly confirmed to AllHipHop that his client would not perform at Rock the Country. Zulu called it a “mix-up” and said “lines got crossed” regarding the booking.

Now, Ludacris gets to flip the script completely. Instead of performing for Kid Rock’s crowd, he’ll honor America’s military heroes at one of golf’s most iconic venues.

THE PLAYERS Executive Director Lee Smith expressed excitement about the booking in Thursday’s announcement.

“Military Appreciation Day means a lot to us and welcoming Ludacris to one of the most iconic stages in golf is a pretty special way to celebrate,” Smith stated in the news release.

The timing couldn’t be better for Ludacris to rebuild his reputation. Hip-Hop artists have faced intense scrutiny lately for appearing at Trump-related events. Snoop Dogg and Nelly both caught heat for performing at the inauguration festivities just days ago.

Ludacris seems determined to distance himself from that controversy. His quote about the military performance shows genuine enthusiasm: “I’m ready to stand up on the iconic 17th hole—the stage will be epic and the energy will be electric.”

The three-time Grammy winner will perform after the Military Appreciation Day ceremony begins at 4:30 P.M. Admission comes free with Tuesday tournament tickets, making it accessible for military families and golf fans alike.

Fans who criticized Ludacris last week are already showing support for the military performance. Social media comments praise him for “making the right choice” and “standing on business” by choosing honor over a controversial paycheck.

“A player fit for the players,” one user wrote. Another said, “Finally not a country singer.”