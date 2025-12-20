Rapper MBNel Confirms He’s “Laying Low” After Deadly Stockton Birthday Party Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MBNel posted his first statement about the deadly Stockton shooting, saying he’s “moving quietly” out of respect for the victims’ families.

MBNel broke his silence about the deadly Stockton mass shooting that killed four people at a child’s birthday party. The rapper posted his first statement since the November 29 tragedy that left three children and one adult dead.

Witnesses told authorities MBNel attended the birthday party when gunmen opened fire at the banquet hall. The shooting happened just before 6 P.M. at a venue in unincorporated San Joaquin County.

“My deepest condolences to the families who had to bury their children, and to the innocent lives lost,” MBNel wrote on social media Friday. “What happened in Stockton has left families carrying an unimaginable loss.”

The rapper said he won’t discuss details about what happened.

“There are no words that can make sense of this, and I do not want to add noise where there should be care,” he continued. “This is about the families, and no one else.”

MBNel confirmed he’s staying out of the public eye following the tragedy.

“Out of respect, I am choosing to move quietly and intentionally,” he stated. “I will not be speaking on details or speculation.”

The victims included 8-year-old Maya Lucian, 9-year-old Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 14-year-old Amari Peterson and 21-year-old Susano Archuleta. Thirteen other people suffered injuries in the attack.

Authorities said multiple shooters dressed in black fired more than 50 rounds from at least five weapons. The gunmen wore face coverings during the assault on the 2-year-old’s birthday celebration.

MBNel’s father confirmed his son was the target.

“He just came to drop off a present at his friend’s party, whose daughter was the celebrant,” Junior Dongon told The New York Post. “He was shot, but he is OK. He called me and said, ‘Don’t say anything to anybody.”

Amari Peterson’s father described his son as “the glue to the family,” with younger kids looking up to him. The teenager played basketball and was trying to stay away from gang activity when he was killed.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said Thursday the investigation is “going extremely well” but provided no new details about suspects or arrests. Gang leaders in Stockton reportedly brokered a 21-day ceasefire after the shooting.

MBNel, known for his 2020 album Born To Win, had been active on social media before the shooting. The 28-year-old rapper previously survived other violent incidents in the area.