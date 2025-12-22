Ray J Banned From Seeing His Kids On Christmas, Birthday, Over Princess Love Gun Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J faces six misdemeanor charges and can’t see his children for Christmas after allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love.

Ray J got hit with six misdemeanor charges and can’t see his kids for Christmas after a judge extended his restraining order following his Thanksgiving arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love during a livestream.

The singer faces charges ranging from brandishing a firearm to child endangerment after the explosive incident that was broadcast live on social media.

Ray J was arrested on Thanksgiving Day and released on $50,000 bail, but the fallout continues to impact his family life.

“Man, I don’t even want to talk about it,” he told reporters outside court. “I’m missing my kids. I’m missing Christmas, my son’s birthday.”

The restraining order prevents Ray J from having contact with his two children, daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, who turns 6 during the Christmas holidays. The extended order followed Los Angeles County City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto’s filing of misdemeanor charges, even though the District Attorney declined to pursue criminal charges.

The incident began during a Thanksgiving livestream, when Ray J and Princess Love got into an explosive argument. Princess Love accused Ray J of pointing a gun at her and their children during the broadcast. She later posted an emotional video titled “Enough is enough.”

“Check yourself into rehab, because you’re more than drunk,” Princess Love said in her response video. “You’re not about to sit here and make me look crazy when I am the best mother since the day my kids been born. Everything I do, I do for my kids, including being around you when I don’t want to or have to.”

Princess Love revealed she only brought the children over for Thanksgiving so Ray J could spend time with them during the holiday. But she said she couldn’t leave them alone after allegedly finding him in bed with an unclothed woman during a previous visit.

The couple has filed for divorce multiple times since their 2016 marriage. Princess Love first filed in 2020, then Ray J filed later that year and again in 2021. Princess Love filed most recently in February 2024.

This isn’t their first run-in with law enforcement. In March 2025, Ray J was detained after another argument with Princess Love following his performance on the Millennium Tour. He was released after police determined that no crime had been committed.

Ray J denied pointing the gun at Princess Love but admitted he was scared when she and her family came to get the children. The six misdemeanor charges include brandishing a firearm, use of force and child endangerment.

Ray J broke his silence about his jail experience with a bizarre story about an inmate’s inappropriate behavior.

“I just got out of jail, it’s not cool,” he said during a livestream. “Never go to jail, y’all. It’s really bad.” He claimed another inmate was engaging in sexual acts while calling his name, which nearly led to a fight.”