Ray J Health Crisis Leads To Kids Reunion Victory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ray J won back unlimited access to his kids on Friday when Princess Love dropped her protective order after his heart health crisis.

Ray J walked out of a Los Angeles courthouse Friday with something he hasn’t had in months: the right to see his kids.

Princess Love dropped her protective order against the R&B singer during a half-hour hearing at the San Fernando courthouse. The judge agreed to modify the restraining order that kept Ray J from contacting his estranged wife and their two children since November.

“The restraining order was modified to allow Ray J to have unlimited contact with his children and wife,” his attorney confirmed to Page Six.

The 45-year-old singer appeared vibrant in a gray suit as Princess Love stood beside him in a beige trench coat. They left the court together. Their kids, Melody, 7, and Epik, 6, have been asking about their father’s health. Princess Love told the judge the children “miss their father” and are “worried about his health issues.”

“I would like them to see their father,” she said. “They would not be in any danger.”

Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood, also testified at the hearing in support of the order modification. The protective order stemmed from a November 2025 incident during a Thanksgiving livestream.

Ray J was arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening to shoot someone while Princess Love and their children were present. Video footage showed a heated argument where Princess Love accused Ray J of pointing a gun.

“Ray, you just pointed a gun,” she said during the livestream. Ray J responded by denying the accusation: “I didn’t point nothing at y’all.”

The “One Wish” singer was charged with six misdemeanor offenses, including brandishing a firearm, use of force and child endangerment. He was released on $50,000 bail. Ray J denied the gun allegations in December, saying he “would never point a gun at anybody, including Princess Love.”

But his recent health crisis changed everything. Ray J was hospitalized in early January with severe pneumonia that revealed serious heart problems. The singer shocked fans when he revealed his heart is “only beating like 25%” after the hospitalization.

He claimed doctors told him he had months to live.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” Ray J said in a social media video. “That’s what they say.”

He blamed years of excessive drinking and drug use for damaging his heart. Ray J admitted to drinking four to five bottles of alcohol daily and taking up to 10 Adderall pills. Doctors warned he might need a pacemaker or defibrillator. Ray J said he’s considering traveling to Haiti for additional treatment.

The health scare apparently softened Princess Love’s stance on the protective order. Friday’s court victory means Ray J can spend what he believes are his final days with Melody and Epik.

The modified order allows unlimited contact with both his children and his estranged wife, who filed for divorce from Ray J for the fourth time in February 2024 after marrying him in 2016.