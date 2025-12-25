Ray J Writes Sad Christmas Message After Being Banned From Seeing Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ray J posted an emotional Christmas message about missing his kids after being banned from seeing them due to a gun incident with Princess Love.

Ray J posted an emotional Christmas message seeking sympathy after being banned from seeing his kids due to a restraining order following his arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love during a Thanksgiving livestream.

He shared a heartbreaking Christmas message on social media, saying he is spending the holiday alone without his children.

“A lonely Christmas. No kids, no presents, no little feet running around just a tree and the weight of missing what matters most. I’m learning the hard way. I understand that not every lesson Comes gently. Life teaches in many ways. I’m listening,” the singer wrote.

The emotional post comes after Ray J was banned from seeing his two children, 7-year-old daughter Melody and 6-year-old son Epik, due to a restraining order that was extended following his arrest. The timing is especially painful since his son Epik turns 6 during the Christmas holidays.

He was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after allegedly pulling a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, during a livestream argument. The incident was broadcast live on social media, showing the couple in an explosive fight.

Princess Love accused Ray J of pointing the weapon at her and their children during the broadcast. She later posted her own video saying, “Check yourself into rehab, because you’re more than drunk.”

The Los Angeles County City Attorney filed six misdemeanor charges against Ray J, including brandishing a firearm, use of force and child endangerment.

He was released on $50,000 bail, but the restraining order prevents any contact with his kids.

Princess Love had brought the children over for Thanksgiving so Ray J could spend time with them, but the visit ended in disaster. Princess Love said she couldn’t leave the kids alone with Ray J after allegedly finding him in bed with another woman during a previous visit.

Ray J denied pointing the gun at Princess Love but admitted he was scared to let her leave and drive, claiming she was drunk

“Man, I don’t even want to talk about it,” Ray J told reporters outside court. “I’m missing my kids. I’m missing Christmas, my son’s birthday.”

The couple has filed for divorce multiple times since their 2016 marriage. The singer’s Christmas message appears to be an attempt to gain public sympathy as he deals with the legal consequences of his actions.