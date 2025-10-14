RIAA CEO Warns Of AI’s Impact On Music & Copyright Law

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This RIAA CEO addressed AI’s legal and creative impact, warning that artists need stronger protections in the digital age.

Recording Industry Association of America CEO Mitch Glazier spotlighted artificial intelligence and copyright law during a recent campus visit to Middle Tennessee State University, where he urged students to help shape the future of music.

The RIAA chief addressed a room full of college students in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, laying out the growing tension between rapid AI innovation and the legal protections for artists.

“You really are the future of the music industry,” Glazier told the crowd. “When new technology arrives, it’s always here to stay — but it’s up to us to decide how to shape it.”

Glazier, who has led the RIAA for nearly six years and worked there for two decades, used the event to show how AI is already capable of producing full songs, complete with lyrics and visuals, in mere seconds.

One example he played for the audience featured a Garth Brooks track reimagined with the voice of Hank Hill from “King of the Hill.” Another tool, Suno, generated an original country song from scratch — including artwork — in under two seconds.

“These examples make it clear that we’re entering a new era,” he said.

While the tech may seem impressive, Glazier emphasized the legal vacuum surrounding AI-generated content.

“There is no federal law to prohibit deepfakes,” he said. “There’s nothing out there where you can sue someone for using your image or voice.”

To address this, the RIAA is backing the No FAKES Act, a bill currently in Congress that would give artists legal protection against unauthorized AI-generated replicas of their voice or likeness. California has already passed legislation requiring AI developers to disclose the data they use to train their models, a move that could influence national policy.

Glazier compared the current AI disruption to the Napster era, when the music industry fought back against illegal file sharing.

The music executive stressed that while AI can mimic sound, it can’t replicate the emotional connection between an artist and their audience. “There has to be a connection between a human artist and a fan,” he said. “That connection is what unites an audience and an artist, and it’s something AI can never replicate.”

Glazier’s talk came as Congress continues to debate AI legislation and artists push for stronger protections in an increasingly automated industry.