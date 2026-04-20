Rick Ross Almost Broke His Leg Attempting Impossible Dive, Announces New Album “Set In Stone”

Rick Ross marks 20 years of “Port of Miami” while preparing his third memoir and 12th album, reflecting on his creative renaissance.

Rick Ross is marking two decades since Port of Miami dropped and he’s not slowing down one bit.

The 50-year-old mogul released his certified platinum debut back in 2006, and now he’s celebrating the milestone while simultaneously preparing to share his third memoir, “Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening,” hitting shelves May 12.

At a Spotify Audiobooks celebration at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Saturday, Rick Ross opened up about the creative journey that led him to write the book and reflect on his evolution from musician to business empire builder.

During the event, Rick Ross revealed a wild moment that nearly ended badly at his legendary Georgia estate.

He attempted a dive he calls “The Double Decker Slapper” into the massive pool at The Promise Land and almost broke his leg in the process.

“I almost broke my f###### leg,” he told The Daily Mail. “But it was fun.”

The Promise Land, his 109-room mansion sitting on 235 acres, houses the largest residential pool in America and serves as the backdrop for his infamous pool parties.

Rick Ross purchased the property for $5.8 million in 2014 and later added 87 acres for an additional million.

The memoir explores how Ross conquered a creative plateau he hit after reaching the peak of success, something many wouldn’t expect from someone with his track record.

He’s also working on his 12th studio album, Set In Stone, which he’s treating as a personal challenge to match or exceed everything he’s released before.

“I challenged myself musically,” he explained at the event. “That’s what the renaissance is about, it’s not getting to a point where you feel you at a ceiling.”

Ross reflected on his journey from working as a correctional officer in Florida to becoming one of Hip-Hop’s most successful entrepreneurs, appreciating the struggles that shaped his path forward.

His career trajectory shows the power of persistence, and the new memoir digs into how he’s maintained that hunger even after two decades of dominance.

The book promises to take readers through his creative reawakening and the mindset shifts that allowed him to break through the plateau.

Rick Ross is also touring to support the Port of Miami anniversary with a full orchestra and choir, bringing the album to life in a completely new way across multiple cities throughout 2026.

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