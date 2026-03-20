Rick Ross Explains New Video For “Minks In Miami” With French Montana And Max B

Rick Ross unveils “Minks In Miami” alongside French Montana and Max B while expanding music, touring and publishing ventures in a busy rollout.

Rick Ross delivers “Minks In Miami” with French Montana and Max B as the Miami heavyweight rolls out a new single tied to his upcoming album and a packed season of releases.

The Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop artist announced the track will hit all major streaming platforms on Friday through Maybach Music Group and gamma.

The release marks the second single from his forthcoming album “Set In Stone,” following “For The Money,” produced by Pharrell Williams.

The record brings together French Montana and Max B, blending Miami luxury with New York street influence over heavy 808s and polished production. Ross trades verses with Montana while Max B anchors the track with a melodic hook.

“When you operate at this level, it’s about making statements, not just making songs,” says Rozay. “I wanted to capture that feeling of stepping off a private jet into the South Florida heat, draped in the finest things money can buy. Having my family French and Biggavell on this record? It’s iconic. We brought the Wave down to Biscayne.”

The single arrives alongside a wider slate of moves for Ross. He is preparing for the Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour, which begins May 29 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami and features orchestral renditions of his catalog, backed by the Sainted Trap Choir and the Renaissance Orchestra.

Ross is also set to release his third book, “Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Awakening,” on May 12, adding to his résumé as a two-time New York Times best-selling author.

The “Minks In Miami” video, directed by Kid Art and filmed in Miami, premiered on BET Jams on March 20.