Rihanna Becomes Twitter’s Most-Followed Woman

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Lift Me Up” songstress leaps over Katy Perry.

While Twitter may be undergoing numerous, possibly unnecessary, changes under the ownership of billionaire investor Elon Musk, fellow billionaire Rihanna is still pulling in substantial followers on the social media platform.

According to Billboard, Rihanna recently surpassed Pop star Katy Perry to become the most-followed woman on Twitter. As of press time, Riri has 108,278,326 followers compared to Perry’s 108,258,344 followers.

Elon Musk tops the list of Twitter users with the most followers. The South African-born CEO of SpaceX and Tesla currently has 134,470,177 followers. Former U.S. President Barack Obama comes in second with 132,924,210 followers.

Rihanna now trails Canadian singer Justin Bieber (113,153,027 followers) for third place. Cristiano Ronaldo (108,252,553 followers), Taylor Swift (92,581,835 followers), and Ariana Grande (85,268,269 followers) also make it into the Top 10.

The growth of Rihanna’s social media presence could be connected to her high-profile, televised performances in 2023. She headlined Apple Music’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February. Her set consisted of chart-topping hits such as “We Found Love,” “Work,” and “Umbrella.”

A month later, Rihanna took the stage at the 95th Academy Awards to perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Barbadian recording artist also scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song along with “Lift Me Up” co-writers Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson.