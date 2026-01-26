Rihanna Celebrates Baby Daddy A$AP Rocky & His No. 1 Album Win

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rihanna celebrated ASAP Rocky’s No. 1 album while hinting at a fourth baby as the couple’s relationship thrives.

Rihanna wasted zero time celebrating her baby daddy’s massive chart victory this week. The Fenty Beauty mogul jumped on social media Sunday to congratulate A$AP Rocky after his album Don’t Be Dumb landed at number one on the Billboard 200.

Rocky’s fourth studio project moved 123,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

“Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! 🤪 DONT BE DUMB!!!” Rihanna wrote on X.

Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! 🤪

DONT BE DUMB!!! https://t.co/79nVi1dqfK — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 25, 2026

The album marks Rocky’s third chart-topper and his first since 2015. Streaming dominated the sales with 76,000 streaming equivalent albums, translating to 78.02 million on-demand streams. Physical sales contributed 47,000 units through multiple vinyl variants, CDs, cassettes, and deluxe boxed sets.

Rocky’s success comes during a golden period for the couple’s relationship. The pair welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, in September 2025. They also share sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

Recent social media activity suggests Rihanna might be ready to expand their family even further. Earlier this month, she commented on a Love Island alum’s Instagram post about deciding between “getting hot and sexy or getting pregnant in 2026.”

“Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!” Rihanna responded to Montana Brown’s pregnancy dilemma post.

The comment sparked immediate fan reactions. Some begged for new music instead of another baby announcement. Others supported whatever decision the couple makes about their growing family. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020 after years of friendship.

Their relationship appears stronger than ever as they balance parenthood with their respective careers.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky is preparing for his massive “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour,” launching May 27 in Chicago. The 42-date trek hits major North American cities before heading to Europe and the UK.

The tour includes stops at the United Center in Chicago, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and the Toyota Center in Houston. European dates feature shows in Brussels, London, Milan, Germany, and Sweden.

Rocky will wrap the tour on September 30 at Accor Arena in Paris.