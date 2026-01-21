Roblox Jeffrey Epstein Island Game Emerges During Diddy Game Scandal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Roblox user recreated Jeffrey Epstein’s private island as the gaming platform faces multiple lawsuits over child safety and predator access.

A Roblox user created a detailed recreation of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private island while the gaming platform battles multiple state lawsuits over child safety failures.

The game, titled “Saint Silverlemon Isle,” features cabanas, a yacht, an underground temple and a villa complete with a massage table.

Players can “survive Jeffery the Killer and Donald on the island,” according to the game description, referencing convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump’s past association.

This disturbing development comes as Roblox faces unprecedented legal pressure from state attorneys general across the country.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed suit in December 2025, calling Roblox “the digital equivalent of a creepy cargo van lingering at the edge of a playground.”

The platform was also hosting over 600 games referencing Diddy, including “Survive Diddy,” “Run From Diddy Simulator,” and “Diddy Party.”

These games appeared after Diddy faced federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2024.

Florida, Texas, and Tennessee have all launched legal action against Roblox Corporation. The lawsuits claim the company misleads parents about safety while allowing predators to exploit children through inadequate safeguards.

“Roblox invites children into a fantastic online world with the promise of creativity and play, but that wonderland is a trap,” Skrmetti stated in his lawsuit filing.

Hindenburg Research published a damning report in October 2024, labeling Roblox “a pedophile hellscape for kids.”

The investigation found that users could easily access games like “Escape to Epstein Island” and the Diddy games, even though they were registered as children under 13. The research firm discovered 38 Roblox groups with over 103,000 members openly trading child pornography and soliciting sexual acts from minors.

These chatrooms had no age restrictions, despite Roblox reporting that 21% of users are under 9 years old. Multiple criminal cases from 2019 to 2024 show predators using Roblox to groom children aged eight to 14 before kidnapping, raping, or trading sexual content with them.

One 2018 case involved a 29-year-old with 175 hours of video footage showing him grooming 150 minors primarily through Roblox. The platform’s social features allow predators to efficiently target hundreds of children with no upfront screening, preventing them from joining.

Users seeking sexual experiences are so common that thousands of Roblox sex videos exist on adult websites.

Roblox reduced trust and safety expenses by 2% year over year in Q2 2024, despite growing safety concerns. Former employees told investigators the company prioritizes growth metrics over child protection.

The Epstein Island recreation includes disturbing attention to detail, matching the real Little St. James property. Epstein purchased the U.S. Virgin Islands location in 1998 and owned it until his 2019 death by suicide in jail.

Congressional investigators released photos in December 2024 showing a room designed to look like a dentist’s office, with masks of old men lining the walls. High-profile figures, including Prince Andrew and Stephen Hawking, reportedly visited the island where Epstein allegedly trafficked victims.

Billionaire Stephen Deckoff bought both Little St. James and neighboring Great St. James for $60 million in 2023.

He plans to build a resort on the properties, according to The New York Times.