Rolling Ray Dead; Cardi B, Others React With Grief

Rolling Ray’s death has stirred tributes from Cardi B and others who praised his transformation, humor and impact on disabled communities.

Popular influencer Rolling Ray passed away on September 3 at the age of 28, leaving behind a digital legacy of viral moments, reality TV appearances, and a message of self-empowerment that resonated across communities.

The Washington D.C. native, born Raymond Harper, was confirmed dead by his mother and Zeus Network, though no cause of death has been released.

His mother, Shazola Nay, shared the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord….I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road… Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest… Only God knows.”

Cardi B paid tribute on X, highlighting his growth and spirit.

“Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!”

Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 4, 2025

Ray became a social media fixture through his unfiltered humor, unapologetic confidence and frequent catchphrases. He proudly called himself “the most famous boy inna wheelchair,” a nod to his life with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 3, a condition that left him paralyzed after a childhood accident.

He survived being hit by a car in 2018, a fire in 2020 that caused severe burns, and a serious case of COVID-19 in 2022. In 2021, a wig fire led to multiple surgeries and a long recovery. He also overcame pneumonia and a blood infection in 2024.

He first gained widespread attention through viral videos and later appeared on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls, Divorce Court, and Zeus Network’s Bobby I Love You, Purrr.

His online presence attracted over 446,000 Instagram followers.

In addition to his internet fame, Ray began releasing music on SoundCloud in 2014. Tracks like “Gun Action Trap Going Crazy” and “Look At Me” showcased his flair for performance and his passion for Hip-Hop.