Russell Wilson Denies Wild Jeffrey Epstein Jet Claims

Russell Wilson quickly denied any Jeffrey Epstein connection after his name appeared in DOJ files about a plane sale inquiry in 2019.

Russell Wilson came out swinging after his name popped up in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files dump. The quarterback shut down any talk fast when people started connecting dots that weren’t there.

The Department of Justice dropped over three million pages of Epstein documents on Friday. Wilson’s name appeared in an email from Jeffrey’s pilot, Larry Visosk, in January 2019.

The pilot said Wilson was interested in buying Epstein’s Gulfstream G-IV private jet. Soon as that email hit social media, people started talking. Wilson wasn’t having it.

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan!” Wilson posted on X. “Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane.”

NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT!

Not TODAY satan!



Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man.



Thank God!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ixPptB1X3A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 2, 2026

The quarterback made it crystal clear where he stood. “Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!!”

Wilson isn’t the only NFL connection in these files. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was also named. But Tisch’s situation was different. He actually exchanged emails with Epstein, sometimes talking about women. That created way more heat for the Giants’ owner.

Tisch put out his own statement after the backlash. He claimed the women they discussed were adults and said he “did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island.”

The release of the Epstein files has been affecting various celebrities and public figures.

Jay-Z and Pusha T both got mentioned in unverified FBI tip reports. These weren’t from Epstein’s personal records or law enforcement investigations. According to an FBI crisis intake report, an anonymous victim claimed Pusha T was one of her “handlers.”

The same report said the victim once woke up in a room with Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z present. The report noted the victim’s memory was clouded because she had been drugged.

The DOJ made it clear these tips don’t mean anyone was investigated. They said some accusations could be “fake or falsely submitted” since everything sent to the FBI got included in the release.

Donald Trump’s name appeared more than 1,000 times in the three million documents. Multiple unverified allegations surfaced against the current president, including claims from decades ago involving underage victims.

One allegation described a 13-14-year-old girl being forced to perform oral acts on Trump around 35 years ago in New Jersey. Another caller claimed Trump held “calendar girls” parties at Mar-a-Lago, where Epstein brought children who were auctioned off.