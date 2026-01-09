Salt-N-Pepa Defiant After UMG Loss – “We’re Not Done Fighting”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Salt-N-Pepa lost their copyright lawsuit against UMG but promised to keep fighting for ownership of their music and the rights of other artists.

Salt-N-Pepa lost a major legal fight against Universal Music Group in New York this week after a federal judge dismissed their lawsuit over ownership of their classic recordings.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote ruled the Hip-Hop duo failed to prove they ever owned the master recordings they attempted to reclaim under copyright termination laws. The court found that Cheryl James and Sandra Denton, better known as Salt-N-Pepa, never held the rights to begin with due to the terms of their original 1986 agreements.

Salt-N-Pepa alleged that UMG retaliated against their efforts to regain control of their catalog by pulling hits like “Push It” and “Shoop” from streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The pair filed suit in May 2025, citing federal law that allows artists to reclaim rights to their work after 35 years.

UMG rejected their termination notices, arguing that the duo lacked legal standing since they had never transferred ownership of the copyrights in the first place.

Judge Cote agreed, writing that copyright termination rights only apply to authors who originally granted those rights away. Because Salt-N-Pepa never held the copyrights, the court ruled they had no authority to reclaim them.

Despite the ruling, Salt-N-Pepa made it clear they’re not backing down. In a statement posted to social media, the trailblazing group thanked their supporters and promised to keep pushing forward.

“For over 40 years, you’ve been right there with us, from the first time you heard us on the radio to every show, every video, every moment,” they wrote. “We thank you for the love and support you’ve always given us. It means everything.”

“We started as two girls from Queens, NY, with a dream. That dream became our reality because of YOU. God blessed us with the most loyal fans in the world, and there would be NO Salt-N-Pepa without you.”

They added, “For the last few years, we’ve been fighting to regain ownership of the music we created. The songs we performed and poured our hearts into for 40 years. Yesterday, we received a setback in the process, but we believe that justice will prevail in the end.”

“The music and culture we built together changed lives. The legacy we created as women who refused to be silenced. We’re still here. We’re still Salt-N-Pepa. And we’re not done fighting. Not just for us, but for every artist who deserves to own what they create. We are Salt-N-Pepa, and nothing changes that!”

UMG, for its part, called the lawsuit “baseless” and said it had made repeated efforts to resolve the dispute privately.

The company stated that it had no legal obligation to renegotiate, but still attempted to improve Salt-N-Pepa’s compensation and maintain access to their music.

The label continues to hold the rights to a catalog that has generated millions in revenue over the decades.

UMG said it remains “open and willing to find a resolution” and wants to “amplify Salt-N-Pepa’s legacy for future generations.”