SaySo P Case Heads To Grand Jury As Justice Moves Forward

Kevin Brown’s murder case against Memphis rapper SaySo P advances to grand jury after court hears extensive evidence.

SaySo P‘s murder case reached a critical milestone Monday (December 8) when prosecutors secured enough evidence to advance first-degree murder charges against his alleged killer to a grand jury.

Kevin Brown faces potential life imprisonment after the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced his case will proceed to a grand jury for indictment in the targeted killing of Memphis rapper Letorian Hunt, known professionally as SaySo P.

The 27-year-old rapper died March 22 outside the Westin Hotel on Beale Street near FedExForum when Brown allegedly opened fire in what police called a targeted attack. Houston rapper Sauce Walka was wounded in the same shooting but survived.

Monday’s court hearing lasted three hours and featured testimony from 10 witnesses, along with extensive video evidence, before the judge ruled to hold Brown’s case to answer as charged. The decision moves the prosecution one step closer to seeking justice for SaySo P’s death.

Brown was arrested in October by U.S. Marshals in Clarksville, Tennessee, after months of investigation. He faces first-degree murder charges along with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting devastated Memphis’s Hip-Hop community and left Sauce Walka recovering from gunshot wounds.

Sauce Walka later shared disturbing footage of a bullet being removed from his leg and paid tribute to SaySo P at a Memphis restaurant days after the shooting.

Brown’s bond remains set at $2 million as the case moves forward. The grand jury will now determine whether to formally indict him on the charges.

SaySo P was part of Sauce Walka’s TSF (The Sauce Factory) collective and had been building his career in the Memphis rap scene.