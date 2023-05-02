Serena Williams Stuns At Met Gala With Surprise Pregnancy Reveal 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams showed off her pregnancy while revealing she was “so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Serena Williams is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, debuting her blossoming bump at the star-studded Met Gala in New York.

The retired tennis star teased her announcement ahead of the event Monday night (May 1) with an Instagram post.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Serena Williams captioned a post of her and her husband showing off their looks for the high fashion annual gala. In case anybody missed the hint in the caption, Serena lovingly cradled her growing belly in one image.

A short time later, Alexis Ohanian also shared his own set of Met Gala snaps and revealed that their five-year-old daughter longs for a sibling.

“Mama (@serenawilliams) & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we’re back at it 😁,” he penned in the caption. “@olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute.”

Serena Williams Steps Back From Tennis To Focus On Family

Last year, the 23-times major winner announced her plans to step away from tennis. However, Serena Williams revealed that she’s evolving rather than quitting the sport.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she wrote in an essay for Vogue. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution.”

Serena Williams opened her essay last August by explaining how her desire to grow her family affected her decision to step back from the sport she dominated for over two decades.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family,” she stated. “A lot of people don’t realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give.”