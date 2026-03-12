Singer La Roux Says Kanye Threatened Her Career After She Commented On Sexual Strangling Incident

Kanye West confronted mounting challenges after a model’s sexual assault allegations were corroborated by singer La Roux.

Kanye West faces mounting legal troubles as a model’s allegations gain support from witnesses and celebrity corroboration in a sexual assault case.

Jennifer An, a former America’s Next Top Model finalist, filed suit in November 2024 under New York City’s Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act.

The incident allegedly occurred during a September 2010 music video shoot for La Roux’s “In for the Kill” remix. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, An claims West singled her out on set, saying, “Give me the Asian girl.”

She alleges he then choked her with both hands, smeared her makeup, and forced his fingers down her throat while yelling, “This is art. This is f###### art. I am like Picasso.”

La Roux, whose real name is Elly Jackson, confirmed the incident in 2024 Instagram messages to An.

Jackson wrote, “I could never forget that, it was horrific.” She also revealed that West threatened her career if she spoke publicly about what happened.

In 2020, Jackson said West demanded she write him an apology email after learning she’d commented on the incident. Makeup artist Liz Martins also submitted a signed affidavit supporting An’s claims.

Martins stated she witnessed West “forcefully put his fingers down her mouth and told her to, ‘Suck on them.'”

She added, “This sexual assault was not a part of the script. Everyone on set was shocked and nervous to step in because of Kanye’s influence.”

West’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing his conduct was protected artistic expression under free speech principles.

An’s attorneys pushed back, filing five exhibits including witness testimony and contemporaneous communications.

Attorney Jesse S. Weinstein told Rolling Stone, “We disagree with his contention that the alleged sexual assault of Ms. An was protected artistic expression.”

The case arrives as West stands trial in Los Angeles on charges stemming from a separate civil lawsuit filed by Tony Saxon, a former Malibu mansion worker.

Saxon claims West hired him in September 2021 to renovate his $57 million property, but wrongfully terminated him after he suffered a severe back injury.

Saxon is seeking $1.7 million in damages. West testified at trial, though he claimed limited recall of Saxon’s employment details.