Sleepy Brown Reveals Biggie & Diddy Dissed OutKast In Big Poppa Video

Sleepy Brown reveals Biggie dissed OutKast in the “Big Poppa” video after copying their style, leading to a heated confrontation.

Sleepy Brown just dropped some crazy information about a beef between OutKast and The Notorious B.I.G. that went way deeper than anyone knew.

The Organized Noize producer appeared on Killer Mike‘s Conversate podcast and revealed how Biggie and Diddy straight-up dissed Andre 3000 and Big Boi in the Big Poppa music video.

This wasn’t just some coincidence either; Sleepy says it was deliberate payback disguised as entertainment.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I wanted to fight that [n####],” Sleepy admitted about his feelings toward Puff Daddy back in 1994. “He was cool man, but he was a little [f######] arrogant.”

The whole situation started because Diddy had actually directed OutKast’s breakthrough video for “Player’s Ball” in 1993. Both Bad Boy and LaFace Records were distributed through Arista, so everyone was technically on the same team.

That connection gave Puff front-row access to OutKast’s fresh Southern style.

“We were doing that when OutKast was popping,” Sleepy explained. “Biggie wasn’t wearing Kangols and all that s###. He was a hard n####. Next thing I know, [Biggie’s] Kangol’d out, he’s smooth as f###.”

Sleepy pointed out the specific visual parallels between OutKast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik era look and what appeared in Biggie’s “Big Poppa” video. Andre 3000’s signature Kangol hat tilted to the side, and Big Boi’s baseball cap became a template for characters Biggie literally pushed aside in the bar scene.

“Go look at Puff and Biggie’s video when that n#### goes to the bar and mushes n#### in the face to get to the girl.” Sleepy believes these characters were meant to represent Andre 3000 and Big Boi specifically.

“He had a dude in the video that had a gap in his teeth and had his hair all permed up,” Sleepy added, describing another character he felt was mocking Rico Wade from Organized Noize.

The Dungeon Family wasn’t having it. When Jermaine Dupri was shooting a video with DaBrat in Atlanta, the entire crew rolled up on Biggie’s tour bus for a face-to-face confrontation. Sleepy described the tense moment when they found Biggie and Buster Rhymes smoking in the back.

“We walked right down there, all of the Dungeon Family, and went right up on that bus,” Sleepy recalled. “Biggie was like, ‘Rico, what’s up man? What’s going on?’ Rico was like, ‘Nah man, where your boy at? Your boy wants to talk that?”

The confrontation stayed verbal, but the message was clear. OutKast felt disrespected after showing nothing but love to their East Coast counterparts. The irony cuts deep when you consider the timeline.

OutKast’s debut album had already gone gold by the time this drama unfolded. They were established artists who had actually invited Biggie to perform at their gold album party. Biggie opened the show and everything seemed cool between the camps.

“We had our gold party for the first album and we let Biggie perform,” Sleepy said. “Biggie opened up. They were coming at us, we showed them nothing but love.”

The fashion influence runs deeper than most people realize. Big Boi’s throwback jersey game in the Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik era literally changed Hip-Hop style forever.

Kanye West has credited Big Boi with introducing him to Mitchell & Ness jerseys during recording sessions in Atlanta. Sleepy’s story also highlights how Diddy operated as both collaborator and competitor.

He directed OutKast’s first video, studied their aesthetic up close, then allegedly helped Biggie incorporate those elements while simultaneously dissing the originators.