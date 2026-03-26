Slick Rick Returns To London To Receive MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award

Slick Rick gets his flowers at the MOBO Awards with a lifetime achievement honor celebrating his legendary influence on hip-hop culture.

Slick Rick is getting his flowers at the MOBO Awards this week, and honestly, it’s about time.

The legendary rapper’s receiving a lifetime achievement honor on Thursday, and he’s performing a career-spanning set with Estelle to celebrate decades of influence that shaped everything hip-hop became.

Born in London in 1965 and raised in the Bronx from age 11, Rick essentially invented the smooth-talking storytelling style that inspired everyone from Snoop Dogg to Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z.

Eminem straight up called himself “a product of Slick Rick,” and that’s not hyperbole.

His 1985 single “La-Di-da-Di” with Doug E Fresh is the most sampled hip-hop track of all time, appearing on over 1,000 different records.

The song started as Rick’s calling card at rap battles, a witty story about getting ready for a day out before running into an old flame and her mother.

When Snoop Dogg covered it entirely on Doggystyle in 1993, Rick knew he’d created something timeless.

After signing to Def Jam, Rick dropped his platinum debut The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, which proved he could do way more than party records.

“Children’s Story” was a compellingly dark account of watching a teenage friend get shot by cops, and “Teenage Love” tackled heartbreak in a way few rappers dared attempt.

According to the BBC, Rick explained his approach: “We took novels to the next level, we took writing to the next level, because we’re talking to people’s imagination visually.”

His career hit turbulence when he was arrested for shooting his cousin, a former bodyguard who’d threatened his family while trying to extort money.

Rick spent five years in prison but received a full pardon in 2008.

Then in 2002, immigration officers seized him in Miami and held him for 17 months, threatening deportation.

Everyone from Will Smith to Rev Jesse Jackson petitioned for his release. Those experiences fueled “We’re Not Losing” on his 2025 album Victory, where he vented about politicians blaming immigrants for America’s problems.

Rick’s comeback album The Art of Storytelling dropped in 1997 with features from Nas, Snoop Dogg, Redman, and OutKast, proving he still had it.

Now a naturalized US citizen, he’s proud to return to his birthplace for the MOBOs.