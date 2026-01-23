St. Louis Politicians Throw Hands: Video Shows Wild Hair-Pulling Brawl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shalanda Webb clashed with Walton sisters at a St. Louis County town hall, sparking a filmed hair-pulling brawl that led to lawsuits and criminal probes.

Three St. Louis County politicians turned a September town hall meeting into straight-up reality TV drama. Angela Walton Mosley and her sister Rochelle Walton Gray went toe-to-toe with rival Shalanda Webb in a hair-pulling brawl that lasted 40 seconds.

Surveillance cameras captured every second of the September 25 throwdown at Bellefontaine Neighbors Community Center. The footage shows Webb in leopard print, facing off against the Walton sisters after their town hall presentation wrapped up.

Mosley handed her glasses to someone nearby, as if she were getting ready for business. Webb waved a pen around while talking dramatically to both sisters. Gray stepped back in her bright blue top while Mosley moved closer in all black.

Someone tried stepping between them, but Webb pushed that person aside. She pointed her pen directly at Mosley’s face. That’s when things got real.

Mosley’s left arm came forward and made contact with Webb’s upper chest area. Webb immediately pushed back and grabbed Mosley’s hair. The two politicians stumbled toward a table while throwing punches at each other.

Security guards rushed in as Gray jumped into the mix to defend her sister. Webb took several swings at Gray while multiple people tried pulling the trio apart. Hair got pulled and arms got swung before they finally separated.

Webb stumbled out of her heels while Mosley fixed her messed-up hair as the video ended. All three women walked away from the gymnasium floor looking disheveled.

The beef between these politicians goes back at least five years, according to local reports. Webb defeated Gray for a county council seat in 2020 and beat her again in 2024 when Gray tried to reclaim the position.

Webb said she attended the meeting after Mayor James Thomas Sr. invited her to update residents on county actions. She also presented Thomas with a resolution honoring the municipality’s 65th anniversary. Mosley and Gray showed up but weren’t featured speakers.

Bellefontaine Neighbors initially said they had the video footage, but no longer possessed a copy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch made a second request this week, and the city provided it on Thursday.

The footage comes from four cameras installed in each corner of the auditorium. No audio transmission was captured during the incident.

Webb claims the video proves Mosley and Gray planned to confront her after the meeting. She said the footage demonstrates she acted solely to protect herself after being physically attacked.

Mosley and Gray filed lawsuits against Webb, claiming she used aggressive language and hostile movements toward them. Both sisters are asking for $50,000 in damages, saying they suffered emotional trauma and psychological distress.

Webb requested an order of protection against the sisters and filed criminal complaints. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is handling the criminal investigation after the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office recused itself.

Gray is currently running for Black Jack city council in April while facing a January 29 court date over the brawl. She’s challenging Donald Krank, who has held the Ward 1 seat since 1999.

The Walton sisters are the daughters of Elbert Walton Jr., a former state representative and disbarred lawyer who was involved in various political controversies. Their family has been staunch supporters of County Executive Sam Page, while Webb has clashed with Page since joining the council in 2020.

Political tensions between Webb and the sisters bubbled over publicly two years ago at a ceremonial event marking the demolition of Jamestown Mall. Webb objected to Mosley being listed as a speaker and approached the podium to tell the audience that Mosley had worked behind the scenes against a $6 million state allocation that helped fund the mall’s demolition.

Mosley is married to former state Rep. Jay Mosley, while Gray is married to former state Rep. Alan Gray. Their daughters, Janay and Chanel Mosley, are also Democratic politicians, with Chanel winning an election to the Missouri House in November.

Webb is married to former state Rep. Steven Webb, who resigned from the House in 2013 after being accused of misusing money donated to the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.

Everyone involved has claimed they acted in self-defense that night. The case heads to St. Louis County Circuit Court for a hearing on the protection order Webb requested against both sisters.