Stefon Diggs Makes Shocking Statement About Cardi B

Stefon Diggs casually referred to Cardi B as “mi esposa” in a viral video, adding to speculation that they may be secretly married.

The clip shows Diggs referring to Cardi as “my wife” in Spanish while chatting casually. The moment was brief but loud enough to send the internet into overdrive.

Neither Cardi nor Diggs has addressed the comment publicly, but the video has only stoked the growing speculation that they might already be married.

Stefon Diggs all smiles as he addresses Cardi B as his wife in Spanish while requesting for a hoodie for her and their newborn son 🥹



pic.twitter.com/hzvP62UfBC — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 27, 2025

The chatter started after eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on Cardi B’s left finger in pictures she posted while holding her son.

The Bronx-born rapper has historically kept her personal life under tight control, but the ring and Diggs’s comments are making people wonder if something major happened behind the scenes.

Their relationship, which began in late 2023, reached a climax after Cardi B delivered earlier this month, on November 4. Cardi made the announcement almost two weeks later.

What should have been a celebration took a sharp turn after Diggs confirmed the paternity of another baby and Offset, Cardi’s estranged husband and father of her three children, jokingly claimed Cardi’s latest kid was his, since they are technically still married.

That did not go over well. Cardi B accused Offset of abuse; he apologized and eventually deactivated his Instagram account.

As for Cardi, she is handling the drama very well. This year has been great for Cardi, who dropped her second album, Am I The Drama?, to critical acclaim and added a new member to her family.

“This year I have sooo much to be thankful for!!! I can’t thank God enough,” Cardi B wrote on X.com. “Thankful for all the hard work I put in and paid off wit a successful album, thankful for my fans around the world…I don’t even like callin yall fans more like third cousins around the globe…thankful for the people that believe in my work and business so they put 100% behind me, thankful for my friends that are always there for me, thankful for my village that love my kids so much, thankful for my kids that I love soo much… I love studying their personalities and I learn something new from them everyday, thankful for a safe delivery and this lil boy that stole my heart…and thankful for love.”

This year I have sooo much to be thankful for!!! I can’t thank God enough.. Thankful for all the hard work I put in and paid off wit a successful album, thankful for my fans around the world … I don’t even like callin yall fans more like third cousins around the globe… thankful… pic.twitter.com/YkagleWMWK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 27, 2025