Stockton Mass Shooting: Mayor Surprised By Lack Of Tips After 100 Days

One hundred days after gunmen opened fire at a Stockton birthday party, the community’s still waiting for justice while the mayor’s left scratching her head.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi can’t believe nobody’s talked. Four people died that November night. Three of them were children. Maya Lupian and Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero were both eight.

Amari Peterson was fourteen. Susano Archuleta was twenty-one. Thirteen more got hit. The shooters fired at least fifty rounds from five different guns.

That’s not a mistake; it was a message, but here’s what’s got the mayor confused.

According to KCRA, Fugazi said she’s “actually really surprised that nobody has come forward with information that has led to an arrest.”

“If you are helping those that that did this awful tragedy that committed this heinous act, you too, need to go to jail,” Mayor Fugazi fumed.

Two vehicles connected to the shooting were recovered and processed for DNA, but no arrests have been made. Even the reward money, which hit $130,000, hasn’t produced any leads.

Police believe the intended targets were the rappers at that party that night, including MBNel, Fly Boy Dougy and Nano MB, who was hosting the party for his child.

The rapper had been locked up on a parole violation since the incident happened in November, but he was released today (March 17)

MBNel released a statement after, keeping it respectful.

“My deepest condolences to the families who had to bury their children, and to the innocent lives lost,” he said. “What happened in Stockton has left families carrying an unimaginable loss. There are no words that can make sense of this, and I do not want to add noise where there should be care. This is about the families, and no one else.”