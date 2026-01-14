Stockton Mom Plans Son’s Burial While Shooters Remain Free Almost Two Months After Massacre

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Julia Arista clutched her son’s belongings as she made funeral arrangements 47 days after the Stockton mass shooting that claimed four lives, including her 21-year-old son, Susano Archuleta.

Despite a $130,000 reward and ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made in the November 29, 2025, attack that shocked the California community. Arista visited her son at the funeral home for the first time since the shooting, describing the emotional moment when she held his hand and brushed his hair.

The grieving mother of five said she’s trying to stay strong for her four remaining children while planning burial services with Susano’s father in the coming days.

“I got to go see my baby and I got to hold his hand and brush his hair and give him a little kiss,” Arista said during an exclusive interview with ABC10. “He didn’t get to live life yet. He’ll never get married. He’ll never have babies.”

Susano was shot in the neck while trying to protect children at the two-year-old’s birthday party on Lucille Avenue in unincorporated San Joaquin County.

Witnesses said he was helping kids reach safety when gunmen opened fire just before 6 P.M. His girlfriend was shot seven times but survived and is recovering at home.

The attack also killed eight-year-old Maya Lupian, nine-year-old Journey Rose Guerrero, and 14-year-old Amari Peterson.

Thirteen other people suffered injuries when multiple shooters dressed in black fired more than 50 rounds from at least five weapons while wearing face coverings.

MBNel, the Stockton rapper who authorities believe was the intended target, broke his silence about the tragedy in December. The 28-year-old artist posted on social media that he’s “moving quietly and intentionally” out of respect for the victims’ families.

“My deepest condolences to the families who had to bury their children, and to the innocent lives lost,” MBNel wrote on Instagram. “This is about the families, and no one else. Out of respect, I am choosing to move quietly and intentionally.”

MBNel’s father confirmed his son attended the party to drop off a present for his friend’s daughter when the shooting occurred. The rapper, known for his 2020 album Born To Win, was wounded but survived the attack.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said the investigation is “going extremely well” but provided no details about suspects or potential arrests.

Gang leaders in Stockton reportedly negotiated a 21-day ceasefire following the shooting, though violence has since resumed in the area.

Arista said she doesn’t blame the party host for what happened and wants families affected by the tragedy to support each other through their grief.

“The problem that I’m having is people stereotyping him, labeling him, leaving him out, that’s what bothers me,” Arista said. “I know he wasn’t in the babies. I feel so bad for the babies. But his life mattered too.”