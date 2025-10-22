Suge Knight Was Ready To Break Dr. Dre’s Jaw For Rapper Eve

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight opened up about his feelings for Eve and reignited old tensions with Dr. Dre.

Suge Knight stirred up old industry drama and revisited his admiration for Eve during a recent sit-down with The Art of Dialogue_,_ where he danced around dating rumors and took a verbal jab at Dr. Dre.

Knight didn’t confirm a romantic relationship with the Grammy-winning rapper but made it clear she still holds a special place in his memory.

“I still got a love for Eve today. I like gangsta b######. I like b###### that bout their money, bout their life, to fight for what they want,” he said.

The conversation was sparked by a claim from Eve’s memoir, Who’s That Girl?, where she allegedly said she dated Knight to get back at Dr. Dre for dropping her from Aftermath Records.

Knight didn’t directly address that claim but referred to Eve as “the home girl,” speaking with evident admiration.

“All Eve had to do is nod her m###########’ head and I would’ve broke Andre’s m###########’ jaw,” Knight said, referencing her fallout with Dre.

Eve signed to Aftermath at just 17 after impressing Dre during an impromptu audition in Philadelphia. He flew her to Los Angeles and added her to his roster early in the label’s formation. However, the partnership didn’t last long.

According to Eve, her youthful impatience and constant demands to record frustrated Dre. She admitted she repeatedly showed up to his studio sessions uninvited, which eventually led to her being dropped.

Knight suggested Eve’s early struggles weren’t due to her talent but rather industry politics.

“Eve is a survivor. I think Eve’s platform and Interscope was smaller than her. And she was so ahead of the game and her lyrics and when she knew what she wanted to do, it probably got jealousy involved in it. And that’s probably what happened,” he said.

Knight went on to compare Eve to Cardi B, calling them “two of the same baddest [b######] around” and added, “Cardi B is still the best to ever do it.”