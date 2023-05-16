Summer Walker Taps Childish Gambino, Solange & Steve Lacy For ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The LVRN songstress drops a tracklist reveal video co-starring Sukihana and Sexyy Red.

R&B vocalist Summer Walker will present her Clear 2: Soft Life EP on May 19. The Atlanta-bred performer’s forthcoming project features a high-profile collaboration.

Fellow Atlanta native Childish Gambino will appear on a Clear 2: Soft Life track titled “New Type.” Plus, “Cranes in the Sky” singer Solange and “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy co-produced “Agayu’s Revelation.”

Clear 2: Soft Life is the sequel to Summer Walker’s 2019 EP Clear. Love & Hip Hop star Sukihana and “Pound Town” rapper Sexyy Red appeared alongside Walker in a tracklist reveal video.

The 9-track Clear 2: Soft Life EP follows Walker’s critically-acclaim 2021 studio LP Still Over It. That body of work debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 166,000 first-week units.

Over It came out in 2019. A year earlier, Walker dropped the Last Day of Summer mixtape which hosted the “Karma” song. “Karma” reached RIAA Platinum status this month after going viral on TikTok in 2022.

Summer Walker recently hit the stage at multiple major events. The 27-year-old LVRN recording artist performed at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Usher’s Lovers & Friends Festival, and Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival.

In addition, Summer Walker released a preview of a song called “Pull Up” on her TikTok page. BMF and The New Edition Story actor Myles Truitt stars in the sneak peek clip.