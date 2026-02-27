T-Hood Death Ruled Self-Defense by Prosecutors, Case Closed

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gwinnett County DA won’t file charges in T-Hood’s August shooting death, citing insufficient evidence and self-defense determination.

Gwinnett County prosecutors officially closed the book on Atlanta rapper T-Hood’s shooting death case this month.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson announced on January 13 that her office won’t file criminal charges against the shooter. The decision comes after months of independent investigation into the August 8, 2025, incident that claimed the life of 33-year-old Tevin Hood.

The shooting happened around 7 P.M. at a home on Lee Road in unincorporated Snellville during a domestic dispute with Kelsie Frost, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

Hood suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a local hospital after emergency responders transported him from the scene. Sources said Ky Frost, the couple’s son and Kelsie’s brother, was the shooter.

Police found the situation involved a domestic disturbance that also left Kelsie injured during the confrontation.

Austin-Gatson’s office conducted its own review of the police investigation and applicable laws before reaching the final decision.

The DA said her team found insufficient evidence to bring charges against the person who fired the shots. Police had already determined the shooting qualified as self-defense, and the DA’s independent analysis supported that conclusion.

Investigators confirmed no witnesses saw the actual shooting take place at the Snellville residence that evening.

Neighbors heard gunfire and arrived at the scene afterward, but none observed the confrontation that led to Hood’s death. The DA’s office specifically looked into whether a ride-share driver witnessed the incident and found no such person present.

Ky Frost stayed at the scene and cooperated fully with Gwinnett County Police during their investigation. This cooperation played a role in the authorities’ determination that the shooting constituted justified self-defense rather than criminal homicide.

Hood gained recognition in Atlanta’s Hip-Hop scene through tracks like Perculator, Big Booty, and Ready 2 Go.

The rapper maintained an active social media presence under the handle and built a following through his music releases. His family organized a candlelight vigil at Wade Walker Park to honor his memory and call for justice.