Tasha K Goes Ballistic On Ja Rule Over Fight Allegations, Drags Fat Joe Into Drama

Tasha K unleashed a profanity-filled response, claiming Fat Joe witnessed the alleged altercation outside a New York restaurant.

Tasha K went off on Ja Rule in a profanity-laced rant after the rapper threatened legal action over her claims that he was assaulted outside a New York City restaurant, with Fat Joe allegedly watching from the sidelines.

The outspoken blogger doubled down on her story during a livestream, insisting she had insider details about the alleged altercation.

“Why are y’all street n##### always hollering, sue? Ja Rule, why the f### are you sitting on the internet hollering, sue?” she said. “Y’all must think that s### scares me or something.”

Tasha K claimed she was half-asleep when she first received the tip but stood by the story.

Over/under that her breath stink… https://t.co/Ja6QCFyqua — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 21, 2025

“I’m sorry that I was half asleep last night when the text came through. And I didn’t have time to get on the phone with my m############ source that was back there. And they saw you getting your ass whooped and Fat Joe was sitting to the side,” she said. “I got all the m############ deets. All of them. And I’m going to talk about them tonight on the show.”

The controversy began when Tasha K posted that Ja Rule had been jumped near the upscale Manhattan eatery Sei Less.

The post claimed the incident involved people allegedly tied to Max B, who was recently released from prison and has been promoting peace since his return.

Ja Rule responded swiftly, denying the story and clarifying that while a group did try to confront him, the encounter was brief and uneventful.

He said the incident didn’t happen at Sei Less and called the viral version of events “exaggerated.” He later shared a video of himself unscathed to shut down the rumors.

Max B also distanced himself from the situation, tweeting, “Don’t tie me or my people to anything negative. We grown we on positive vibes only.”

Tasha K ended her rant by brushing off Ja Rule’s legal threats and dismissing the idea that lawsuits would intimidate her.

She continued, “Right now I’m sitting as a multi-millionaire. Kevin Hart’s lawsuit went nowhere. Soulja Boy’s lawsuit went nowhere. R. Kelly’s lawsuit went nowhere. And millions of cease and desists that I got, including lately from Clarissa “f######” Shields.”

