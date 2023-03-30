Teyana Taylor On Oscars Buzz Surrounding New Movie: It’s A “Blessing” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor has been humbled by the reception she’s getting for her role in “A Thousand and One” and is stunned by the Oscars buzz.

Teyana Taylor is opening up about the hype surrounding her new film A Thousand and One.

The talented multihyphenate has earned rave reviews for her role as Inez, a single mother fresh out of prison who tries to rebuild her relationship with her young son Terry. After finding him with a head injury, she takes him out of foster care without the permission of the authorities. Check out the moving trailer at the end of the page.

The movie has garnered rave reviews and was awarded the prestigious grand jury prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Teyana Taylor has been widely praised for her role, described as “a fierce, career-defining performance” by the Washington Post.

CBS News claimed “Teyana Taylor is already part of the Oscars conversation,” for which she’s humbled.

“To go from just sitting at home watching the Oscars to being in Oscar-type conversations, of course, is an honor. I would be grateful even with just a nomination. That’s big,” she explained to the outlet.

During a red-carpet interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Teyana Taylor expressed her gratitude for all the support.

“I honestly get so shy when people say that. But I love the manifestation, I love that we’re claiming it.” She added, “honestly it feels really good because you guys are like my family, y’all been following my career for a long time and know that I’ve had a lot of highs and lows and known that I’ve been through a lot. So to once, at one point to feel unheard, unseen, and almost invisible, and unappreciated; you know getting so much love and support it feels good.”

Teyana Taylor Plans To Direct Movies

Teyana Taylor revealed she now plans to take her directing skills from music videos to movies.

“I’ve realized all the work that I’ve done as a director with music videos, it’s always been narrative based,” she explained to CBS. “I’m ready to tell a story. I’ve been telling these stories [in music videos] in three minutes. Now I’m ready for my full feature. I’m excited.”