That Mexican OT Gets His Own Texas Holiday & Proclamation

Bay City, Texas honored rapper That Mexican OT annually recognizing his artistic achievements and perseverance.

In a poignant turn from his difficult childhood, the 26-year-old Hip-Hop sensation earned official recognition from his hometown Bay City, located south of Houston, with the declaration of “That Mexican OT Day.”

The city council finalized the annual celebration to fall on February 2, coinciding with the rapper’s birthday, as a nod to his soaring career and contributions to music and culture.

Mayor Robert K. Nelson officially signed the proclamation, applauding That Mexican OT for his “exceptional talent,” rising prominence in the music industry, and his role in “putting Bay City on the map.”

The city’s statement praised the rapper’s creative blend of traditional Southern influences with Hip-Hop, highlighting his positive influence on the community.

“This proclamation serves as recognition for That Mexican OT’s exceptional talent,” the official document states, “his impact on the global music landscape, his pioneering influence in merging rap with Southern style, and his ongoing efforts to empower and uplift others through his artistry.”

Reacting with heartfelt appreciation, That Mexican OT reflected on his roots and the significance of receiving recognition from the city that shaped him.

“I love the love, and I’m forever grateful,” says That Mexican OT. “I grew up playing baseball here. I grew up loving here, being mad here, being angry, and doing everything here. It’s a blessing. It’s beautiful, and I thank them for having my back.”

The rapper’s musical journey has been marked by notable achievements, including his breakout single “Johnny Dang,” featuring legendary Houston rappers Paul Wall and Drodi.

The track successfully landed on the Billboard Hot 100, propelling him into the national spotlight and securing a deal with major label Interscope Records.

His debut studio album, Lonestar Luchador, dropped on July 28, 2023, marking another significant milestone in his flourishing career.

Prior to the album, That Mexican OT built his reputation through mixtapes including “South Texas Project” and “Nonsense and Mexican S###,” solidifying his presence in the Texas music scene.

Despite his current success, life wasn’t always easy for the young artist.

He endured the tragic loss of his mother at age 7, the victim of a drunk-driving accident.

Additionally, his father was often absent due to incarceration, leaving OT to navigate a challenging childhood marked by adversity and loss.

Yet, emerging from hardship, That Mexican OT has transformed his personal struggles into powerful music that resonates with listeners far beyond his Texas hometown.

Now, with an official city-wide day celebrating his accomplishments, Bay City proudly acknowledges the artist who refused to let tragedy define his story.