TikToker Malik Taylor’s Cause Of Death – Here’s What Actually Happened

Malik Taylor died in a single-vehicle crash where authorities believe alcohol contributed to the accident that killed the TikTok star.

Malik Taylor, a rising TikTok star and former educator known for his sharp wit and pop culture commentary, died in a solo car accident in Concord, North Carolina, on August 20, 2025. He was 28.

Concord police said they found Taylor’s black 2016 Nissan Rogue overturned at the base of a 20-foot embankment off Lapis Lane NW. He was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Cabarrus County EMS.

According to the medical examiner, Taylor died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play, but alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Taylor had recently relocated from Memphis to Charlotte, where he continued growing his online presence. He built a dedicated following of more than 250,000 on TikTok and over 90,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, “The Unpopular Party,” where he blended humor with cultural commentary.

Before becoming a full-time content creator, Taylor worked as a teacher. He earned a degree in business administration from Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, where he was involved in Alpha Kappa Psi and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternities.

Taylor’s family released a statement expressing appreciation for the support they’ve received since his death.

“It is with love and gratitude that we, the family of Malik Taylor, acknowledge the incredible support and kindness shown following his untimely passing due to a tragic vehicle accident,” the statement read.

“To us, Malik was so much more than a content creator—he was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend. His creativity, humor, and spirit touched countless lives, and his legacy of inspiring, entertaining, and uplifting others will continue to live on.”

They also asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from the community that has embraced him. Your encouragement and support mean more than words can ever express.